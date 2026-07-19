Boxing Star Hannah Rapp Killed by Alleged Road Rage Driver While Cycling in Texas

A rising young boxing star was killed in an alleged road rage incident on Saturday while bicycling in Texas.

Hannah Rapp, 26, who just last month challenged for the women’s WBC featherweight championship, was killed Saturday morning after a driver reportedly deliberately reversed into her.

Charles Medina, 31, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and was being held at the Brazos County Detention Center, according to Brazos County Police.

Authorities claim that Rapp, a native of Yorktown, Indiana, was cycling with one other person when Medina sped past them, stopped, and then deliberately reversed into Rapp, killing her.

Rapp had relocated to College Station, Texas, where she was training while working at Texas A&M University as a fire and life safety inspector, the New York Post reports.

Tiara Brown, the WBC Featherweight Champion who defeated Rapp last month, paid tribute to her former opponent on social media, calling her “the best dance partner I have ever faced as a pro.”

Brown added, “When she asked for my autograph, it filled my heart because we were getting ready for war, yet she was still asking for my autograph. It made me smile, we fought a GREAT fight for the fans from the 1st bell to the last! It was my honor to share the ring with her.”