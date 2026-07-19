Spanish Goalkeeper Concerned He May Go to Prison for Refusing to Shake Trump’s Hand

Spanish goalkeeper Borja Iglesias will have his hands full on Sunday, trying to block Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, and the rest of Argentina’s potent group of scorers.

But he also seems to be concerned about events after the match.

Iglesias, obviously not a supporter of President Trump, told Spanish media on Saturday that if his team were to prevail, he would get the post-game handshake over with as quickly as possible to avoid prison.

“I don’t want to go to prison,” he said via All Out Soccer. “I hope to greet him at a time when we are all very happy, and that it passes very quickly, and I can forget about it.

“I don’t think this is the time to create controversy. People know perfectly well what I think. I would love to do many things, but the reality is that even if people think I am all-powerful, I don’t have that much power to tackle certain things.”

The Spanish keeper has been an outspoken supporter of pro-Palestinian activists and has said that he believes Trump “struggles” with people who fight “for progress and for fundamental values.”

The president reportedly intends to remain on the pitch in New Jersey today for the duration of the awards process.

The game can be seen on Sunday on Fox at 3 PM EST.