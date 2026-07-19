Team Argentina briefly brawled with Team Spain following the team’s crushing defeat at the World Cup final on Sunday.

The tense moment occurred following the final whistle at the World Cup final when Argentina midfielder ​Leandro Paredes shoved Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, known as Gavi, to the ground as celebrations began. Take a look:

The refs and Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni ​, were forced to intervene to avoid a full-scale on-field brawl. Soccer fans said the moment solidified their appreciation for Team Spain, adding that Argentina behaved poorly and was classless in the finals.