Team Argentina briefly brawled with Team Spain following the team’s crushing defeat at the World Cup final on Sunday.
The tense moment occurred following the final whistle at the World Cup final when Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes shoved Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, known as Gavi, to the ground as celebrations began. Take a look:
The refs and Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni , were forced to intervene to avoid a full-scale on-field brawl. Soccer fans said the moment solidified their appreciation for Team Spain, adding that Argentina behaved poorly and was classless in the finals.
Argentina also showed little in the way of good sportsmanship last week following its win against England when players were seen celebrating in front of a flag bearing the message, “Las Malvinas son Argentinas,” which translates to “The Malvinas (the Argentine term for the Falkland Islands) are Argentine.”
“At the final whistle, the Seleccion couldn’t resist staking claim to the British Overseas Territory, and jeered and chanted the slogan staking claim over the Falkland Islands,” reported GB News.
“Several players were seen carrying and posing with the ‘Las Malvinas son Argentinas’ banner in front of their traveling supporters as they celebrated reaching the final,” it added. “Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez and ex-Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso were among those seen holding the banner and jumping in celebration.”
Lo Celso even laid the flag out on the pitch before cheering fans.
England fans took revenge on Sunday by sharing memes mocking Argentina’s loss.
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