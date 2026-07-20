REPORT: Ex-NFL Player Josh Mauro ‘Snorted Cocaine,’ Partied on 4-Day ‘Bender’ Before Death

The shocking and untimely death of former NFL player Josh Mauro came at the end of a four-day, drug-infused bender that included cocaine and a dancer, according to the New York Post.

Phoenix Police Department documents obtained by the California Post reveal that Mauro met a dancer in mid-April, whom he then invited, along with friends, to his home in Phoenix a week later.

The dancer told police that she and her friend arrived at Mauro’s residence in the early morning hours of April 23, according to the report.

Upon arrival, they claim they saw Mauro and a friend snorting cocaine. The women joined in the party and began drinking tequila and listening to music, according to the report.

A few hours after arriving, the women reportedly went upstairs to sleep while Mauro and his friend continued partying downstairs.

When she woke up, the woman says she found Mauro lying on the floor, presumably dead. She then called 911 and attempted to revive him.

In her description of Mauro, she described the former New York Giant as “being happy and a sweetheart.” She also “mentioned he was on a bender for 4 days,” and added that she noticed Mauro “would get frequent nosebleeds and would sweat after snorting cocaine.”

In their inspection of the premises, police found cocaine rolled up into a dollar bill, as well as numerous tissues with blood on them and syringes.

“Following an autopsy, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner stated Mauro had traces of ‘fentanyl, cocaine, ethanol, and their metabolites as well as cannabinoids and caffeine’ in his system, and his death was ruled an accidental overdose,” the New York Post reports.

Mauro played eight years in the NFL for the Cardinals, Giants, and Raiders; he was 35 years old.