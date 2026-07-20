A viral video featured an older Chicago Cubs fan appearing to smack a younger attendee when the latter refused to stand for the National Anthem.

The video, which prompted mixed reactions online, featured the older man wearing a Cubs uniform demanding that the younger fan seated in front of him stand during the Star-Spangled Banner. When the young man persisted in his defiance, the older fan angrily slapped him. Other spectators appeared somewhat perplexed by the commotion. Take a look: