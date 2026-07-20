A viral video featured an older Chicago Cubs fan appearing to smack a younger attendee when the latter refused to stand for the National Anthem.
The video, which prompted mixed reactions online, featured the older man wearing a Cubs uniform demanding that the younger fan seated in front of him stand during the Star-Spangled Banner. When the young man persisted in his defiance, the older fan angrily slapped him. Other spectators appeared somewhat perplexed by the commotion. Take a look:
Reactions online ranged from admiration of the older fan to cautionary restraint on the slap being possible assault.”Violating someones first amendment right while also assaulting them in the name of patriotism,” said one user.”That woulda been the last game that old man stood up to put his heart over his chest. I guarantee you that,” said another.”To truly understand freedom would to be to allow that dude to do whatever he wanted. That was anti American to use violence to force a behavior,” said another.”People do as they wish. Young man chose to sit. Mind your own business older man. Wouldn’t like to live in your house. You seem to feel violence on stranger is ok. How do you treat those you know!” said another.
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