Dave Portnoy ‘Outraged’ by Report LeBron Intends to Live in New York While Playing in Philadelphia

LeBron James recently announced he’s going to play the final years of his career in Philadelphia. Where he’s going to live, however, has become a matter of debate.

Reports circulated Monday that James intends to live in New York City while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. How will he handle the commute between two of the biggest metropolises on the eastern seaboard?

Well, according to the report, one option is that James may take a helicopter back and forth.

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy reacted strongly to the news, seeing the reported decision to live in New York and play in Philadelphia as a betrayal of the city he’s playing for.

“This is a dark day for Philadelphia, and I’m OUTRAGED,” Portnoy said.

Portnoy went on to blast the move, claiming that James must have been so “disgusted” with the idea of living in Philadelphia that he chose New York.

The Barstool founder also saw James’ reported living arrangements as a sign of extreme disrespect after Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) made “LeBron James Day” an official day of celebration in the Keystone State after the future Hall of Famer officially signed there.

Portnoy added, “This is the biggest spit in the face to any city I have ever seen.”

James would, of course, be far from the only athlete not to live in the city he plays for. However, it would be odd to live in an entirely different state. Pennsylvania already has a huge professional athlete population from its homegrown teams as well as those based in New York and New Jersey.