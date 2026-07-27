Tony Romo Withdraws from Golf Tournament After DUI Arrest

Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo has withdrawn from an upcoming golf tournament following his DUI arrest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys withdrew from the M&P Group Texas State Open this coming Tuesday – a tournament he has regularly appeared in, per KLTV. A spokesperson for the country club confirmed his upcoming absence for the upcoming Monday Q&A ahead of the tournament in an email.

“Although we’re disappointed he won’t be joining us, we’re still looking forward to an exciting week of competitive golf,” the email read.

The withdrawal comes several days after the CBS broadcaster was arrested in Milwaukee for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

“WISN reports that the arrest report says Romo was stopped around 8 p.m. Thursday while driving south on I-43 and performed poorly on field sobriety tests,” per KTVL.

Romo played two rounds in the Texas tournament last year, shooting 69 in the first and 76 in the second, failing to advance to the next round.

According to the New York Post, CBS has not indicated it has any plans to discipline Romo for the DUI arrest.

“He is currently in the middle of a 10-year deal worth $180 million that he signed in 2020,” noted the outlet. “Romo, who initially joined CBS in April 2017, retired from football following the 2016 season.”