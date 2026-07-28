Mournful Coach Delivers Powerful Message After High School Football Star Jumps to His Death from a California Cliff

A standout California football player plunged to his death after jumping off a cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro, a spot frequented by those seeking to commit suicide.

Khadyn Perkins, 19, jumped off the cliff on July 21. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the Sunken City area of San Pedro late in the afternoon, to reports of an individual in the water.

Firemen found Perkins lying dead at the bottom of a cliff just above the water. His death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Perkins had played at Alexander Hamilton High School and graduated in 2025.

Hamilton High School football coach Elijah Asante took to social media with an inspiring and heartfelt tribute to his former player and his current players, reminding them that they are more than the game they play.

“Today our Hamilton family is hurting,” Asante began. “We mourn the loss of our teammate, our brother, Khadyn Perkins. No words can fully explain the pain we feel or answer every question in our hearts. We simply know that Khadyn’s life was lost far too soon, and our hearts are with his family, friends, classmates, and everyone who loved him.”

The coach then drove home the message he wanted his players to hear.

“As your coach, I want you to hear me clearly: You are more important than football. You are more important than any game, any score, or any championship. Your life matters! When life gets heavy, don’t carry it alone. Talk to your parents, Talk to your coaches, Talk to your teachers, Talk to your teammates. There is strength and courage in asking for help.”

He continued, “Your future is greater than your current pain. You won’t even remember some of the things you struggle with now in the future. There are people who love you, believe in you, and will fight for you, even on the days when you don’t feel like fighting for yourself.”

Responses to Asante’s post flooded in with prayer emojis and condolences to the coach and team, including at least one response from a family member of Perkins.

“Appreciate that coach that’s my little cousin,” an X user named Joshua Joyce wrote.

“My condolences to you and your family!” the coach replied.