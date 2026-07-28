REPORT: CBS Rules on Tony Romo’s Future After OWI Arrest

Lead CBS color analyst Tony Romo recently had a very serious brush with the law. But he also seems to have dodged a very serious bullet.

According to a source to the Daily Mail, the network does not plan to fire Romo after his arrest for operating a vehicle under the influence (OWI) in Wisconsin on Thursday.

“He might step back a little, short term, but he isn’t going anywhere long term,” the source told the Mail. That wouldn’t make any sense for us at all.”

The “taking a step back” could include fewer public appearances and generally maintaining a low profile, as opposed to not making his regular gameday appearances, the source says.

“Thankfully, Tony didn’t hurt himself or anyone else, and most importantly, no lives were lost,” the source said. “He knows he made a terrible decision and is well aware of it, and he knows he disappointed not only himself, but those he works with and family.

“He contacted his bosses almost immediately to let them know what had happened because he understood the story would spread quickly once it became public. He’s already canceled his appearance at the golf tournament he was scheduled to attend and play in, and over the next few weeks he’s looking to keep a low profile while focusing on getting himself ready for the upcoming season.”

According to police, Romo was pulled over on a high-rise bridge while traveling southbound on I-43. The former Cowboy refused a field sobriety test on scene.

He was then placed under arrest.

Romo played the entirety of his 13-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. During that time, he made the Pro Bowl four times, passed for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns, and posted a respectable 65.3% completion percentage.

After his career, he began working with CBS alongside legendary play-by-play man Jim Nantz. The former Cowboy enjoyed early success in the role. However, in his follow-up seasons, he has drawn criticism from fans for laziness and for not developing his capabilities as a broadcaster and analyst.