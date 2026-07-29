Police: Tony Romo Had Open Bottle of Alcohol in Vehicle During OWI Arrest

The latest information released by police in Wisconsin reveals that NFL broadcaster Tony Romo had an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle during last week’s DWI arrest.

Romo was stopped on July 23 in Milwaukee on I-43 and then arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence. Now, more information from arresting officers revealed he had an “open bottle of an alcoholic beverage” on the passenger seat side of the Jeep he was driving, the New York Post reported.

Police reportedly found the bottle of booze during an inventory of the items inside the vehicle ahead of towing it to the police impound yard.

Romo was reportedly handed a $267 fine for “possession of open intoxicants in MV-driver.”

He was also issued a $235 citation for “unsafe passing on right,” a police report says. The report added that Romo drove “in the marked right distress lane to pass vehicles in lanes 1 and 2 during rush hour traffic,” and then veered across lanes.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was issued a third citation for “operating while under the influence,” which carries a $1,066 fine.

Court records added that he refused to take any tests for alcohol intoxication after being arrested and transported to the police station.

Video of the arrest was released this week:

Romo played for the Dallas Cowboys for his entire 13-year NFL career, making the Pro Bowl four times, passing for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns, and earning a 65.3% completion percentage.

After his career, he began working with CBS alongside legendary play-by-play man Jim Nantz. The former Cowboy enjoyed early success in the role. But since that first broadcast season, some have criticized him for lazy analysis and for not developing faster as a broadcaster.

CBS already ruled on Romo’s arrest and said he will not be fired or formally punished over the incident.

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