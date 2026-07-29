Wife of Chiefs Coach Out of ICU, ‘Doing Great’ After Shooting

Mia Bienemy, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, who was shot by her own son at the family’s Virginia home on Wednesday, has improved enough to be removed from the intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital where she is being treated, Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday.

“Update on Mia. Mia Bieniemy, she’s doing great,” Reid told reporters.

“She’s doing better and great from where she was. Out of the ICU Unit and making progress.”

As Breitbart’s AWR Hawkins reports, “…Eric Bieniemy’s wife Mia was shot in their Virginia home. ESPN noted that the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. and that Mia was in stable condition Monday morning.

“Mia was shot ‘multiple’ times, FOX News pointed out.

“On Monday morning, ESPN observed that the couple’s son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, ‘was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling.'”

Elijah is being held without bond in Loudoun County.

Though the Chiefs have already begun training camp, Reid said his offensive coordinator is still in Virginia caring for his wife as she battles through her injuries.

No definitive timetable is set for his return, though the coach said he expects Bienemy to return “soon enough.”