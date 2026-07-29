WNBA Player Trolls Sophie Cunningham with Shirt Amid Trans Controversy

The Seattle Storm’s Stefanie Dolson attempted to gain some free publicity on Tuesday by wearing a t-shirt attacking Indiana Fever’s far more popular star Sophie Cunningham for her stance against men who claim to be women playing in women’s sports.

Dolson, who goes by the nickname “Big Mama Stef” for her relatively stout figure, donned a t-shirt ahead of the game proclaiming “Trans Rights Are Human Rights.”

Dolson attempted to virtue signal to the extreme left that she is down with the transgender struggle.

Dolson’s shirt was in response to news that broke last week revealing Cunningham — who is one of the biggest names in women’s sports today — as a supporter of protecting women’s sports against the incursion by transgender athletes.

Cunningham came out publicly to clarify her feelings on the topic of transgender athletes and, while she made it clear that she does not hate transgender people, she nonetheless added that they do not belong in women’s sports.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” Cunningham told ESPN.

“I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” she added.

“I’m very much in the middle. I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides. And that’s all I’ve ever said about my political beliefs. But people love to assume,” the 6-foot-1 guard said.

On Tuesday, Cunningham was immediately booed by Seattle’s hometown fans when she hit the court. But the left-wing rabble were soon disappointed when the Fever trounced the Storm 105-95.

After the game, the media tried to shame the Fever by trying to pin an anti-trans rally on the team that was held outside the Storm’s ridiculously named “Climate Pledge Arena.” The rally, attended by a few dozen people, was held ahead of the game. Still, when the media tried to stir the pot after the game, the Fever merely said neither the team nor Cunningham had any connection to those who staged the rally, and wisely refused to entertain any more questions about it.

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