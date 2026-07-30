Eagles’ Vic Fangio Trolls Dr. Anthony Fauci During Training Camp Press Conference

If you had a Dr. Anthony Fauci reference at an NFL press conference on your list of prop bets for the day, please come collect your winnings.

Eagles’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio fielded questions from reporters on Thursday, or did he? In response to a reporter’s question about the situation at safety, Fangio Fauci’d his response.

“I’m gonna be like Fauci and just take the Fifth Amendment on all questions. Did you guys see that? Oh my god.”

Fangio’s joke was a response to former U.S. Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci’srepeated invoking of the 5th Amendment in response to dozens of questions during his July 29 hearing in front of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Fauci’s attempt to shield himself with the 5th Amendment may all be for naught, as Missouri Senator Josh Hawley (R) notes; the fact that Fauci pleaded the 5th while he has already been pardoned complicates the matter and leaves the former doctor open to charges of contempt.

Fangio’s joke, which should have earned much more laughter than the notoriously liberal Philadelphia sports media gave it, got a couple of polite laughs.

No matter, Fangio earns high marks here for not only being aware of current events but also being read-in enough to take that knowledge and make a really good joke out of it.

Bully for you, sir.