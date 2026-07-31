Brittney Griner to Divorce Wife Cherelle After 8 Years of Marriage

The marriage between WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle will soon come to an end.

Brittney Griner filed for divorce after eight years of marriage; the couple has one child together.

The filing was made in Fulton County, Georgia, according to Page Six.

According to the filing, Griner described the marriage as “irretrievably broken” and revealed that the couple has been separated since July 24.

In addition, the WNBA star is seeking custody of the couple’s two-year-old son, Bash.

The pair met when both were attending Baylor University; they married in June of 2018.

Their relationship became national news in 2022 when Cherelle became a leading voice for Brittney’s release from a Russian prison, where she was being held on drug-trafficking charges. Authorities in Moscow arrested the 35-year-old after vaping cartridges containing cannabis were found in her luggage.

Griner was convicted in a Russian court and sentenced to nine years in prison. After months in prison, the Biden administration orchestrated a highly controversial prisoner swap in which the U.S. received Griner in exchange for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The divorce will be Brittney’s second. Her previous marriage to WNBA player Glory Johnson was very brief, lasting less than a month, before the former Olympian filed for annulment in 2015.