Cheryl Reeve, head coach for the Minnesota Lynx, wore a shirt emblazoned with the message “Trans Kids Belong” over the weekend as an apparent troll of Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

ESPN highlighted Reeve’s shirt during the broadcast of Minnesota’s matchup against the Indiana Fever, praising the head coach for her “incredibly thoughtful” defense of transgender’s in women’s sports.

“We have some issues,” Reeve said. “Number one, we need to protect trans kids. Every kid — to me, it’s a human rights issue. Every kid has a right to sports regardless of (being) gender diverse, transgender.”

“… Now, what gets nuanced is when you’re beyond puberty, when you’re in Olympic sport, when … we have scholarships at stake and that sort of thing,” she added. “That’s where I say that common-sense people get together, and you find common ground to find a way to be inclusive. The answer isn’t no. It is not the case that we have ‘biological men in girls’ locker rooms,’ the way it’s being phrased, the innuendo there that somehow transgender women are predators. … There’s a lot of narrative that is problematic that we need to address. That is simply not what’s happening.”