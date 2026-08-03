Aaron Rodgers Calls Anthony Fauci ‘An Absolute Coward’

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, tore into Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday, referring to him as a “coward” for pleading the Fifth Amendment during his Senate hearing.

Rodgers shared his opinions about Fauci during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, joking he would “plead the Fifth” as a reference to the doctor’s testimony before the U.S. Senate.

“I’m going to plead the fifth… like that absolute coward, Tony Fauci,” Rodgers said. “Are you kidding me? You got a pardon, and you pleaded [the fifth] over 100 times. What are you scared of, Tony?”

“I thought you were the science, and he gets up there and can’t answer a question,” he added.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Rodgers faced intense media scrutiny over his refusal to get the vaccine, and he expressed outrage at ESPN for apparently not offering that same scrutiny to Fauci.