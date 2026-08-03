Clay Travis Proposes All-Trans WNBA Team: ‘The Nashville Balls’

OutKick Sports owner Clay Travis has floated the idea of raising the first all-transgender WNBA team and says such an organization would be the “most inclusive” team in WNBA history.

Travis posted his scheme on X, attached to a video of Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase saying that she thinks it would be perfectly acceptable to have trans “women” playing in the WNBA.

“For me, sports is about belonging. It’s about inclusivity. It’s about allowing everyone to be their authentic self,” she exclaimed.

“I’m big on that because I have been criticized for my height, for my ethnicity. I’ve been in those ‘you shouldn’t belong here,’ [moments], and for me I don’t want that space, especially Golden State, to ever feel like that,” the Japanese American coach said.

Nakase then added, “I’m all about women, little girls deserving to play, and that includes trans women. So, I’m all about inclusivity.”

This spurred Travis to propose an all-trans WNBA team.

“WNBA coach says men should be able to play in the WNBA. Finally! Where is my franchise, @wnba? My team will be 100% trans. The Travis-owned Nashville Balls will be the most inclusive women’s/men’s team in WNBA history. Stop discriminating against us,” he wrote on Monday.

In a follow-up post, he added, “All the Nashville Balls want is to belong. It’s cruel and inhumane to not allow my trans team to compete. I have the cash. My team will sell out every game. And we will never lose. Some games we may not even be scored against. Why do you hate trans people @wnba?”

Valkyries coach Nakase was not the first WNBA coach to jump in to support trans “women” playing in women’s sports. Three other coaches also joined the call to be “inclusive” of men in women’s sports.

The three coaches in question include Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White, Portland Fire head coach Alex Sarama, and Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve.

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