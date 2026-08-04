French transgender basketball player Julie Tétart said the WNBA has never reached out despite a dominant season in France’s second-tier women’s league.

Tétart, a 34-year-old 6-foot-3 center who came out as transgender in 2021, averaged 21 points and 20 rebounds per game for a Monaco club during the 2025-26 Ligue 2 season, leading the league in both categories. Asked whether Tétart would consider playing in the WNBA, the answer was straightforward.

“If they contact me, I won’t say no. But you have to be realistic: I’m old, and there are far better players than me!” Tétart told Fox News’ OutKick through Instagram direct messages.

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Julie Tetart (@_julie_tetart)

The season also produced several individual honors, with Tétart being named Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Domestic Player of the Year. However, Tétart did not win the league’s MVP award, prompting criticism from transgender advocacy group TRANSpire, which argued that both Tétart and fellow transgender player Aurore Pautou were overlooked despite their performances.

Asked whether playing in the WNBA was an option, Tétart initially said it was not.

“Obviously, it’s a childhood dream just like for any female basketball player, but unfortunately, it’s not possible,” Tétart wrote in an Instagram direct message to OutKick.

When the outlet pointed out that the WNBA describes itself as an inclusive league and asked why it would not be possible, Tétart suggested the issue was not with the league itself.

“The league, yes. The country, no, haha,” Tétart replied, appearing to reference the political climate in the United States.

After being asked what would need to change, Tétart said an offer from a WNBA team would still be considered.

“I won’t say no,” Tétart said.

The possibility of Tétart joining the WNBA drew strong reactions on X, with many users opposing the idea of a transgender athlete competing in the league.