Scandal Rocks Tour de France After Teams Accuse Riders of Wearing Padded Bras to Gain Advantage

The Women’s Tour de France has become embroiled in controversy as some cyclists have accused others of cheating by wearing a padded bra that helps with aerodynamics.

Tour de France officials quickly implemented brassiere checks to make sure no cheating was going on as the third leg of the race continued, according to a Fox Sports/OutKick report.

Elite racers of all sorts try to gain every advantage they can, even if the gain might seem extremely negligible to the rest of the world. As such, some female cyclists have used bras that make their bosoms rounder to aid in the aerodynamics of their bodies as they race. The practice is called “chest fairing, OutKick noted, and for a top racer could add a few seconds to their total time in a race.

Padded bras are expressly forbidden under International Cycling Union (UCI) rules, which ban women from enhancing the size of their chests to gain advantages.

The group’s rule 1.3.032 prohibits the use of padding or accessories that “modify the morphology” of a cyclist, Cycling Weekly reported.

Some teams have called for an official response to the allegations by UCI and would like the governing body to “have a female juror check the riders in a closed tent immediately after the time trial to ensure they are not hiding anything in their bras or under their aero clothing.”

Tour de France Femmes, the race organizer, ASO, released a statement on the issue after calls for action were made.

“Riders must be to the final checks before the race (bikes and outfit) no later than 10 minutes before their respective start time,” the organization said. “Particular attention will be paid to compliance with article 1.3.032 of the UCI regulations, including non-essential elements and clothing or other items/accessories worn by a rider (including but not limited to helmets, glasses, shoes or in-race communication devices) which could modify riders’ morphology.”

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