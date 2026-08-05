The sexual assault case against Oklahoma high school baseball player Jesse Butler has now been formally dismissed after two years, leaving the local DA vowing to pursue federal charges.

Butler, who is the son of former Oklahoma State University football director Mack Butler, was arrested in early 2025 and charged with the violent rapes of two teenage girls during an incident that occurred in 2024. He was eventually found guilty, but because he was 17 during the attack and 18 when arrested, he escaped a 78-year prison sentence after his defense team negotiated a “youthful offender” deal that allowed him to serve only a year of rehabilitation, community service, and court supervision.

Now, more than two years later, Butler has satisfied the terms of his deal and a Payne County, Oklahoma, judge has officially dismissed the case against the young man. The dismissal came one day before he turned 19, according to KOCO-TV.

Despite knowing the dismissal was going to occur, an attorney for one of the victims said it still hurts.

“They’re devastated, obviously, but it’s also the outcome they knew was going to happen just based on everything that has happened,” attorney Rachel Bussett said.

Bussett, though, did not blame the judge for dismissing the case. The law states that supervision in a youthful offender case ends when the convict turns 19. So, the judge had no choice but to follow the law.

“Judges aren’t supposed to make the law. They’re supposed to interpret the law. It’s the legislature’s job to make the law. If you don’t like it, vote for new legislators,” Bussett noted.

Butler’s defense team was ebullient over the outcome and celebrated the “big day” for their client.

But Jeremiah Gregory, the District Attorney for Payne County, was less celebratory and blasted Butler’s legal team for making a speech he said was a “disingenuous sack of garbage,” and pledged to file federal charges against Butler.

“Today’s hearing included disingenuous assertions from the defense regarding the defendant’s innocence, that he was the victim in this matter, and that the victim’s assertions were false had no bearing,” Gregory wrote in a statement.

“The defense portrayed that somehow the perpetrator suffered more than these victims. What was said was insincere, untruthful, and affront to these victims and what they have endured. Nothing has made my blood boil more. I did not know this was going to be allowed, nor did the defense attorney reveal he intended to make any kind of statement. The statements made in court were inappropriate to say the least,” he added.

The DA said he has asked the judge to allow him to enter a written reply to those statements to be added to the case and promised to pursue federal charges against Butler.

Gregory noted that “the federal government is a separate sovereign entity from the State of Oklahoma where double jeopardy has not attached. Therefore, my office will be submitting this case to the appropriate federal agency for prosecutorial review of this matter. I cannot undo what has already been done, but I can — and will — continue to stand as a strong voice for all victims of violent crime.”

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