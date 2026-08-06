Team USA Olympic Snowboarder Maddie Mastro Disgusted Over Her Teammates Visit to the White House

A U.S. Olympic snowboarder used a viral meme to convey her dismay and disgust at her teammates’ decision to visit President Trump at the White House on Thursday.

Maddie Mastro, a three-time U.S. Olympic snowboarder, took to her TikTok page Wednesday and posted a video that left no doubt about her feelings on the upcoming White House visit.

The voice used in the post is from a viral meme of Mohamed Hoblos, a Lebanese-born Islamic cleric who resides in Australia and recently gained notoriety for, among other things, telling his Muslim followers that pedophiles and murderers who never miss prayer are better, in the eyes of Allah, than good citizens who only miss one.

On Thursday, President Trump is set to welcome 120 athletes who competed for the U.S. during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina in Italy.

“President Trump will proudly celebrate Team USA’s historic achievements at the Winter Olympics with a special reception at the People’s House,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement. “Our patriotic athletes showed the world American excellence, and their extraordinary performances united us all in our love of country.”

The athletes expected to attend represent teams who competed in figure skating, curling, luge, speed skating, bobsledding, snowboarding, and alpine skiing, among other sports. Athletes from the U.S. Paralympic team will also be in attendance.