Watch Live: Donald Trump Hosts Team USA Winter Olympians at White House

President Donald Trump hosts the athletes who represented America at the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the White House on Thursday, August 6.

Team USA brought home 33 medals from the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, with 12 gold, 12 silver, and nine bronze medals, while America’s Paralympians secured 24 total medals, with 13 gold, 5 silver, and six bronze.

Notably, the U.S. men’s, women’s and paralympic hockey teams all defeated Canada in their respective gold medal games this year.