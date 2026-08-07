Gabby Williams Says She ‘Would Welcome’ Men Playing in the WNBA

Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams is taking heat for saying she welcomes men who identify as women playing in the league as the WNBA continues to be engulfed in controversy over the question of transgender athletes.

Williams, who just signed a multi-year deal with the Valkyries, raised eyebrows on Thursday for her position on trans athletes when she told the media, “I would welcome a trans athlete on my team or against my team any time. I don’t think it’s a problem in the world. It’s just another way to kind of attack trans people.”

But many fans were puzzled over how Williams could be welcoming men into a women’s league and they took to social media to express their reactions.

One X user accused Williams of being a “role model for predatory men.”

Another user called for a boycott of the player.

Others were just as puzzled over Williams’ opinion.

This trans athlete issue has been on the front burner for the WNBA since Indiana Fever star — and one of the most recognizable players in the entire league — Sophie Cunningham expressed her opinion last month that men do not belong in women’s sports.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston