Leftist soccer star Megan Rapinoe criticized WNBA player Sophie Cunningham for taking a picture with women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines.

“At a Fever vs. Lynx game on Aug. 2, Riley Gaines — the former college swimmer who is now an activist against trans participation in women’s sports — snapped a photo with Cunningham,” the New York Post reported.

Gaines, who has advocated for protecting women’s sports from the incursion of trans-identifying male athletes since she competed against male swimmer Lia Thomas in 2022, brought a sign to the game that read, “Sophie, Thank You — A Girl Mom.”

Rapinoe commented on the picture of the two of them together, saying it “told me everything I need to know…”

“I don’t know Sophie, so I can only project what I see about her beliefs based on her actions,” Rapinoe said. “And seeing a picture of her with Riley Gaines after the game told me everything I need to know about what’s happening.”

“Riley Gaines has made it her life’s mission to exclude trans people from public life…Sophie has claimed both to love trans people and support Title IX. And this is where I think the accountability with having a major platform is extremely important,” she continued.

Cunningham remarked in an ESPN profile that she supports fairness in women’s sports. She emphasized that while she does not have any prejudice toward transgender individuals, girls’ sports and spaces deserve protection.

“I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” she said.

The minute the interview was published, the trans-pushers and left-wingers quickly went on the attack. The backlash from the left spurred Cunningham to defend her position, but she did not back down from her views.

“I said what I said. I think it’s kind of common sense… I think it’s really important to protect children,” she said later in response to the criticism.

“I don’t dislike anyone,” she added. “I’m there to love, but I’m also there to love biological women.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.