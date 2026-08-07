VIDEO: Enes Kanter Declares Himself a ‘WNBA Prospect’

Former NBA star Enes Kanter declared himself an official “WNBA prospect” on Friday in response to the growing discussion about transgender players in the women’s pro basketball league.

“After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines, I’m officially declaring myself a WNBA prospect,” Kanter wrote in an X post.

“If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA,” he continued.

“My team and I have carefully examined the WNBA’s eligibility criteria and governing framework surrounding self-identification and inclusion,” he continued. “Based on the current guidelines, I can and am officially declaring my eligibility for the upcoming WNBA draft in April 2027.”

WATCH:

He added that his declaration is not intended to “mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices.”

“I’m simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone — the rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for,” he exclaimed.

“My team and I are prepared to ensure these guidelines are applied equally, consistently, and without exception, and I look forward to the #WNBA honoring its stated principles. See you at training camp,” he concluded.

He also added a video reading the same statement. Kanter appeared in the video wearing an orange WNBA sweatshirt and had a WNBA cap sitting on the desk next to him.

The WNBA has become embroiled in a discussion over men claiming to be women playing in women’s sports since last month when Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham expressed her opinion in an interview with ESPN that men do not belong in women’s sports.

Born in Turkey, the now 34-year-old Kanter played pro basketball for eleven seasons after being drafted by the Utah Jazz in the 2011 NBA Draft. He played on several teams, including the Celtics, Trailblazers, Knicks, and Thunder.

Kanter got a lot of reactions almost immediately on his social media post.

Women’s rights activist Riley Gaines, for instance, thanked the WNBA for “allowing this to happen”:

Along with a slew of amused emoji replies, many others also chimed in:

Kanter’s post also earned a ton of attacks from leftists upset over his announcement.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston