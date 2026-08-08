Minnesota U.S. Senate candidate and former NBA player Royce White announced that he would be declaring for the WNBA Draft in 2027, stating that he is “transgender.”

While speaking to Fox News’s Outkick, White explained that while he felt that he would be “unstoppable,” he was also a “team first guy” and would do whatever the coach and girls need him to do. He added that he doesn’t want to be discriminated against.

“Earlier this week I made the announcement,” White said. “I’m transgender. I’m a woman. I identify as sometimes identifying as a woman for purposes of basketball, professional basketball. So, I’ll be declaring for the WNBA Draft in 2027.”

When asked for the “reason” behind his decision to declare for the WNBA Draft, White explained that he thought it was “only fair” and referenced how former NBA star Enes Kanter had declared that he was a “WNBA prospect.”

“I think it’s only fair. I think it’s only fair. I see other great minds, other great athlete, political minds like Enes Kanter — you know great minds think alike. It’s only fair that some of us get a shot to play in the women’s association,” White explained. “I think I’d be a great fit.”

White clarified that if the WNBA came out and issued a “definitive statement” regarding biological men playing in the women’s association, it would stop him from declaring for the WNBA draft.

In a post on X, White stated that he identifies “as a sometimes identifying transgender woman” and added that his “wig is in the mail.”

“As I stated a few days ago, I am declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft,” White wrote. “I identify as a sometimes identifying transgender woman! My wig is in the mail.”