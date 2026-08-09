Trans Cyclist Veronica Ivy Now Stealing Women’s Titles in a Second Sport

A transgender cyclist who identifies as a woman is now knocking women out of winning titles in a second sport.

Veronica Ivy has already won a string of women’s pro cycling titles as far back as 2018. Competing under the name Rachel McKinnon, Ivy became the first trans cyclist to win a world cycling championship with masters’ titles in 2018 and 2019, the New York Post reported.

But after a name change, Ivy is now dominating women in a second sport by winning Golf’s Inter-Provincial Team title at the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship.

“In June, Ivy won both the women’s British Columbia Mid-Amateur and Mid-Master championships,” the paper reported.

“I swear, golf has to be the hardest sport out there,” Ivy wrote on social media after winning the BC Mid-Am women’s Championship. “Cycling was so simple by comparison. Cycling is maybe 5 minutes of peak stress, but golf is just 5 hours of non-stop stress, for days on end.”

Ivy has been outshooting women by achieving drives of more than 280 yards. By comparison, only three female pro golfers on the LPGA Tour can reach distances of 280 yards, and nine others average only 275. But after just jumping into pro golf for the first time, Ivy is already blasting past the pros.

While still competing as Rachel McKinnon, the top cyclist suddenly found himself on the outside as competitive cycling’s international governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), officially banned male-born athletes from competing in the women’s category in 2023.

At the time, UCI released a lengthy statement updating its policy, which set out to bar any transgender woman cyclist from competing in women’s events if they transitioned after going through male puberty.

“The meeting of the UCI Management Committee was held following a seminar on the conditions for the participation of transgender athletes in women’s cycling events, organized by the UCI on 21 June, at which the various stakeholders – transgender and cisgender athletes, experts from the scientific, legal and human rights fields, and sporting institutions – were able to present their respective positions,” the statement read.

“From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar – in all categories – in the various disciplines.”

This rule eliminated trans female athletes from being able to compete in the women’s category, as very few trans people perform their transitions before puberty.

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