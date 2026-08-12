ESPN NFL Analyst Matt Miller Charged for Car Crash Resulting in Arm Amputation

ESPN NFL analyst Matt Miller has now been charged in Missouri with a misdemeanor for the June car accident that resulted in the amputation of his left arm.

Miller was charged in Jasper County, Missouri, on Monday for failing to drive on the right half of a roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, according to the New York Post.

Court documents reveal that Miller will have to appear in court on Sept. 21, or face suspension of his driver’s license, or even a warrant for his arrest.

Miller was seriously injured in the middle of June near Oronogo, Missouri, when he drifted his 2023 Bronco into the lane of oncoming traffic and ran into a semi truck.

Video made from the cab of the semi shows Miller’s car drifting across the double yellow lines and smacking into the front driver’s side of the truck’s cab.

Police were unable to determine whether Miller was drunk or on drugs ahead of the accident.

The driver of the truck was not injured. But Miller suffered severe trauma.

He ended up with serious injuries, including multiple broken bones. But the worst injury was to his left arm. He was airlifted to a hospital in Joplin, but doctors could not save his arm, and it had to be amputated.

In a social media message posted a week after the accident, Miller thanked fans for their “overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages.”

In the first message, he said he was eager to get back to work at ESPN; however, in the weeks since, he announced that he is stepping down indefinitely to focus on his recovery.

But Miller has other legal troubles, as well.

The state of Missouri is also investigating him for running fantasy football charity leagues and withholding payments to participants.

The charges against Miller came following a viral Reddit thread alleging he ran the charity leagues, with the Missouri AG’s office later telling Awful Announcing it has “an open investigation into this issue.”

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