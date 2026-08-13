Puka Nacua Suffered Bloody Facial Wound at Michael Rubin’s White Party

The offseason odyssey of Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua took yet another turn after it was learned that he suffered a bloody facial injury while attending the famed White Party hosted by Michael Rubin.

On a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Nacua disclosed the injury he suffered at the celebrity summer party last month.

Nacua says he suffered the injury after running into a window while looking for his Rams teammate, Devante Adams. Nacua says he wanted to find Adams so they could see the Snoop Dogg performance together.

“I had to go find where Davante [Adams] was at,” Nacua told Logan Paul. “And I turned around and, like, they cleaned the windows really good at Rubin’s house.

“They were perfectly crisp. I didn’t see it coming.”

Paul then shared his recollection of the incident.

“You were in the corner, and you were bleeding from your face,” Paul said. “And I realized, ‘Oh, he must’ve run into this glass panel because I can’t even see it. And I’m standing right next to it. This is dangerous.’”

Attempts by other partygoers to console Nacua by telling him he wasn’t the only one who had bumped into the glass were unsuccessful.

“But I’m like, ‘Nobody else ended up bleeding from it,’” Nacua said with a laugh. “So, I’m like, I don’t know if that made me feel much better or worse.”

Nacua and Paul then joked about suing Rubin over the glass.

“I bet there’s an 80 percent chance Rubin removes it for next year,” Paul said. “Because people were running into it. Liability.”

While evidently embarrassing, the collision with the glass doesn’t appear to have affected Nacua in any way. The incident occurred on July 3, and he has been photographed numerous times since then without any evident scarring.