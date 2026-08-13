Days after Chicago Sky player DiJonai Carrington was seen clotheslining Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, she was at it again slapping faces and gouging eyes, and fans are starting to get tired of her drama.

During the Chicago Sky’s 91-71 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday night, Carrington appeared to gouge Valkyries Cecilia Zandalasini in the eye. Then moments later, she slapped Golden State’s Tiffany Hayes in the face during a drive to the basket, the Daily Mail reported.

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The previous Saturday, Carrington was criticized for clotheslining Sophie Cunningham and causing her to crash to the floor.

Hours after the game, Carrington, who is black, jumped to her social media and wrote “White Privilege” after she was handed a flagrant foul call for her attack on Cunningham, who is white. But it turns out that Carrington had a far more privileged upbringing that Sophie Cunningham had. Carrington went to expensive private schools as a teen and spent more for one year of her college experience at Stanford than Cunningham could afford for all four years of her education at the University of Missouri.

With Carrington’s continued dirty playing, fans are lashing out and are getting a bit tired of her vicious style.

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