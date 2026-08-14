British cyclist Finlay Tarling died Friday during the eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal, race organizers confirmed, leading officials to neutralize the remainder of the stage.

Tarling, 19, was competing for the NSN Development Team when he was involved in an accident on the 166.8km route between Melgaço and Fafe. Race organizers and the Portuguese Cycling Federation announced his death in a joint statement Friday afternoon.

A vehicle outside the race convoy struck Tarling head-on. The car was traveling against the direction of the race, according to Portuguese broadcaster RTP. The crash happened on the N306 road near Arcozelo, in the Ponte de Lima region, Portuguese newspaper Record reported. The race organization described the incident only as a “serious accident” and did not detail the circumstances. Police are investigating.

Tarling’s team said it was devastated by the loss.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today,” the NSN Development Team said. “Fin was a much-loved member of our team, but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed.”

The team named the rider’s parents and brother in its statement.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Fin’s parents Michael and Dawn, his brother Josh, and everyone who was lucky enough to call Fin a friend,” NSN said.

Organizers stopped the stage show through to the finish and canceled the podium ceremony.

“In light of this tragic event, the race will be neutralized until reaching Fafe and, as a sign of respect and mourning, the podium ceremony scheduled for today will not take place,” the organizers said.

Tarling’s brother is Josh Tarling of Netcompany-Ineos, the 2023 European time trial champion. The Welsh teenager had raced for Great Britain on both road and track. He finished third at the British U23 time trial championships in June. He had joined NSN last year after riding in the Israel Premier Tech Academy setup.

Portuguese President António José Seguro offered his condolences, saying Tarling’s death had “plunged the peloton, the tournament and the host nation into mourning.”

Crashes and deaths have hit the sport before. Italian rider Debora Silvestri was hurled over a guardrail at the women’s Milan-San Remo in March and knocked unconscious. American teenager Magnus White, 17, was killed in 2023 after a car struck him while he trained for a world championship race.

The race is due to finish Sunday.