Fines for WNBA’s DiJonai Carrington Continue to Pile Up

The fines for the Chicago Sky’s DiJonai Carrington continue to mount as the player found herself at odds with officials and was hit with yet another foul and fine this week.

Only days after she was ejected for a hard foul on Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, Carrington earned herself another technical foul during Wednesday night’s game against the Golden State Valkyries.

The incident occurred during the third quarter when Carrington apparently thought she was fouled by Valkyries forward Laeticia Amihere. So, the Sky guard marched up to the ref and complained about a no-call. But the ref was not amused and slapped Carrington with a technical foul for improperly confronting them.

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WNBA players are hit with a $500 fine for their first three technical fouls a season. Then, the fine is upped to $1,000 for offenses four through seven. On the eighth foul, the fine exceeds $1,500, and it comes with an automatic one-game suspension, Yahoo Sports reported.

Carrington has already earned several other fines this season for her dirty style of play.

She earned a $1,000 fine for a flagrant foul 2 after she clotheslined Sophie Cunningham last weekend. A Flagrant 2 foul accounts for two flagrant points in one foul. Two more points and she faces an automatic one-game suspension.

The Chicago Sky has ten games left in its regular season, and it might seem unlikely that Carrington can contain herself for that many games.

The Sky will next face the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

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