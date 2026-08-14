VIDEO: WNBA Player Hit with Foul After Angel Reese Violently Headbutts Her in the Face

The WNBA drama just never ends. The latest comes after Connecticut Sun player Aaliyah Edwards was hit with a foul after she was brutally headbutted in the face by the Atlanta Dream’s Angel Reese.

The incident occurred in the second quarter of the Dream’s 104-69 win over the Sun on Thursday at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena when Reese was going for a layup. But before Reese was able to take a shot, she was crowded from behind by Edwards, who gave Reese a bump from behind.

In response, though, Reese violently reared back and upwards and slammed Edwards underneath the chin, sending Edwards flying backward to the floor.

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Despite Reese’s violent response to being lightly bumped, it was Edwards who got the foul. The review of the play inexplicably worsened when Edwards’ punishment was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 foul.

Thursday’s hard foul comes on the heels of a string of fouls committed by Chicago Sky player DiJonai Carrington, who has been seen clotheslining, face-slapping, and eye-gouging her opponents all week.

After raising eyebrows for a brutal foul on Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, Carrington went on in the very next game to gouge Valkyries Cecilia Zandalasini in the eye, and moments later, slapped Golden State’s Tiffany Hayes in the face during a drive to the basket.

Carrington’s fouls come on the tail of two entire seasons filled with flagrant fouls on Fever star Caitlin Clark, fouls that often go completely ignored by the refs, and even Clark’s own coach, Stephanie White.

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