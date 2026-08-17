WNBA Admits Security in Atlanta Was Wrong for Asking Mother and Daughter to Cover ‘XX-XY Athletics’ Shirt

Both the WNBA and the Atlanta Dream criticized security at the Atlanta Gateway Center Arena for telling a mother and daughter to cover their “XX-XY Athletics” shirt in support of Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, a mother and daughter said they were forced to cover up their “XX-XY Athletics t-shirts on Sunday during a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) game at Atlanta’s Gateway Center Arena as the debate rages over biological men playing in women’s sports.

“We were made to cover up our XX-XY shirts at this game. They gave us T-shirts during overtime and told us we had to leave or cover our shirts up. This just happened,” the Georgia mother, identified as Casey, said.

“We were just sitting there. I didn’t make signs; I wanted to make signs, but I didn’t. I did nothing,” she added.

After massive pushback on social media, a WNBA spokesperson released a statement on Monday saying that the incident “should not have happened.

“The WNBA is aware of interactions at last night’s game in Atlanta in which fans were asked by league security to cover their shirts,” a WNBA spokesperson said. “This should not have happened.”

Likewise, the Atlanta Dream released a statement of its own denouncing security’s actions.

“The Atlanta Dream believes in creating a safe and inclusive environment for everyone. Unfortunately, at last night’s game, WNBA security took actions that fell short of that standard. At no point was Dream personnel involved in decisions made by the WNBA security,” the team said in a statement shared to its social media.

Speaking with ESPN recently, Sophie Cunningham expressed support for keeping biological men out of women’s sports.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” Cunningham told ESPN.

“I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” she added.

Her comments sparked severe backlash from the online left, prompting her to double down in a press conference.

“I said what I said. I think it’s kind of common sense, and I think I will always believe in that. “I think it’s really important to protect children.” “

“I don’t dislike anyone,” she added. ” I’m there to love, but I’m also there to love biological women.”