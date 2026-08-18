San Diego Padres Coach Detained by ICE While on Work Trip

It has been reported that San Diego Padres minor league catching coordinator Oswaldo José Pirela has been taken into custody by Immigration enforcement officials in El Paso, Texas.

According to the New York Post, Pirela was detained at the El Paso Processing Center after being taken into custody at El Paso International Airport.

The team released a statement, but did not reveal why the coach was detained.

“We recently became aware of the detainment of minor league catching coordinator Oswaldo Pirela in El Paso, Texas,” the team said. “We are working to gather additional information and will not have any further comment at this time.”

Pirela reportedly came to the U.S. from Venezuela in 2014 and applied for asylum. Family members also say he has a valid work authorization. However, the family also says Pirela was not carrying the paperwork with him when he left his home in Arizona for the business trip to Texas.

ICE has stated that it detained Pirela, noting that the coach was not carrying his documents and that the Department of Homeland Security will continue his removal proceedings at this time.

DHS added that applications for asylum and work permits do not in themselves confer legal residency status.

Pirela’s family say that he loves the U.S.A. and that “He did everything lawfully as the U.S. asks,” but was still detained.

The coach played for the Texas Rangers minor-league system from 2009 to 2011, then returned to Venezuela. By 2014, he began working as a coach. He joined the Padres in 2024.

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