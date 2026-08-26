NFL great Tom Brady’s foray into the trading card business has gotten off to a rough start after his Northern California shop was ransacked just one week after opening.

Looters broke into Brady’s CardVault shop in Palo Alto over the weekend, smashing a window and several display cases before making off with 60 trading cards valued over $12,000. The looters remain at large.

“Tom Brady’s store specializes in trading cards and sports collectibles and features a ‘vault’ with autographed memorabilia,” noted the California Post . “On its website, CardVault also sells collectibles outside of sports, such as Pokémon and Magic trading card products.”

“The Palo Alto location is the trading card store’s 19th location, and its third in California. He has two others in San Francisco and Sacramento. Brady himself grew up in San Mateo, not too far from the card shop locations,” it added.

The theft occurred just one week after Brady attended the grand opening where he mingled with fans and CardVault staff before cutting the ribbon.

“Very surreal. Growing up in San Mateo. I got into collecting when I was a young kid. A huge fan of the 49ers Niners, and San Francisco Giants, the Warriors, and it was very surreal to come back,” Brady told KTVU at the event.