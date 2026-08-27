WNBA Owner Compares Enes Kanter to Man with a Gun: ‘Certain Threats Don’t Get Warnings’

Chicago Sky owner Michael Alter addressed the decision to eject Enes Kanter Freedom from Wintrust Arena without a warning by noting that some actions, like shooting at someone with a gun, do not merit warnings.

This is more fallout from the Sunday incident with Sky player Natasha Cloud.

Outkick published audio of Alter being asked why Freedom was not given a warning, and Alter replied, “He wasn’t given a warning because certain threats don’t get warnings.”

Alter continued, “He was given a lot of leeway, as I said, he was sitting there, and he was trash-talking…but at a certain point, you know.”

He added, “To use an extreme example, when you shoot a gun at someone you don’t get a warning, ‘Don’t do that again.'”

Breitbart News noted that, on Tuesday, Alter not only addressed Freedom’s ejection from the game but also announced he was banned from the arena going forward.

Alter said, “He has demonstrated to us, unequivocally, that he has the potential to be a threat.”

He added, “He began to chirp with her in the third quarter. I would characterize it as trash talking, nothing personal. Basketball-related, but enough to get her attention, engage her, and in my opinion, to try to provoke her.”

FOX News reported that “Freedom…alleged that the confrontation began after he cheered for Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.