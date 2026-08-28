Tony Romo Given Three New Citations Relating to His July Arrest

Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo has been given three new citations about his July arrest for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

According to court records reviewed by the California Post, Romo “was hit with first-offense operating while intoxicated, unsafe passing on the right side, and possessing open intoxicants inside his vehicle.”

“This comes exactly one month after Romo was given a citation for his refusal to take an intoxication test after his arrest on July 23,” it added. “He is due in court for his four citations on Sept. 21.”

In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson for the former quarterback said that Romo takes full responsibility for what transpired.

“Tony accepts full responsibility for his actions and has taken proactive steps to ensure that this isolated civil matter is properly resolved. We are working with local authorities to bring this matter to a close, and we are communicating with CBS about next steps,” the spokesperson said.

Speaking on his WFAN show earlier this month, former CBS analyst Boomer Esiason said that Romo’s ongoing indefinite leave from his position may mean that his tenure with CBS Sports has ended.

“If I had to guess, purely speculation given what’s going on right now, I would think it’s over,” Esiason said. “He may end up going somewhere else and getting things straightened out.”

CBS Sports president David Berson addressed the situation with Romo, indicating that a final decision has not yet been made regarding the $72 million left in his contract, which “reportedly includes an industry-standard morality clause, though it’s unclear if the arrest is grounds for termination under the clause,” per the New York Post.

“In making this decision, we have to consider the impact on our image and our brand,” Berson said. “That’s very important to us. The focus should be, and needs to be, on our presentation and this great product, not on any other factors. Fortunately, we have a deep bench, and I’m really proud of the way everybody is stepping up and responding.”