Whoever said a great speech won’t save your job (I don’t know that anyone ever said this, but it seems particularly relevant now) had a point.

Mere days ago, now-former Cowboys offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete gave a stirring, viral locker-room speech in which he claimed that he and his teammates had become “brothers” under “the star”; fast-forward a couple of days, and the Cowboys waived him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Cowboys waived Pete ahead of the 6 p.m. ET roster cut deadline.

Pete was always considered a long shot to make the 53-man roster, having joined the team as an undrafted free agent. However, a stellar camp filled with gritty performances and, of course, that speech, gave rise to hopes that he might achieve the impossible.

Alas, that was not to be.

However, we’ll always have that speech.

“Fate brought us here as strangers, but this game, this star, this team will make us brothers,” he said.

Pete started his collegiate career at New Mexico State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2025 campaign. He played in all 12 games for the Wildcats before rolling the dice on an NFL career.

However, just because he didn’t crack the Cowboys roster doesn’t mean he’s completely out of luck. Plenty of other teams, including some in the NFC East (looking at you, Washington), have needs on the offensive line.