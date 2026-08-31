Jacob Fields, the former TCU safety who was dismissed after allegedly fighting a teammate, has been charged with aggravated assault and causing serious injury.

Philip Miller, agent for Jacob Fields, confirmed to ESPN on Sunday that the former safety is being held at the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, where he is expected to be released on bond.

“Fields, who transferred to TCU after playing two seasons at Louisiana Tech, is accused of punching Horned Frogs wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma in the locker room Aug. 13. TCU’s general manager reported the incident to police the next day,” reported the outlet.

Ezukanma said in an Instagram video that Fields “sucker punched” him, which knocked him unconscious.

TCU coach Sonny Dykes addressed the incident to reporters, saying he hopes it becomes a teaching moment.

“It was something that was certainly out of character for the team and the young man that was involved,” Dykes said. “Look, you got 110 football players. I mean, things happen sometimes. You’ve got to find ways to move through them, and man, these young kids are resilient. It’s like anything else, when something bad happens, it becomes a teaching moment.”

Philip Miller has disputed the allegation.

“Like much of what circulates online, a significant portion of what has been shared on social media regarding this situation is false or purely speculative,” Miller wrote on X. “Jacob Fields and his family have not nor will have any further comment on the situation. Jacob misses TCU, his teammates, coaches and the relationships he built there. He was a good student, a hard worker and competitor who built many meaningful friendships during his time at TCU.”

“He is grateful for the opportunity the university gave him. While disappointed, Jacob understands that given the circumstances, it was in the best interest of all parties to move forward. He respects that decision and wishes his teammates and the TCU program nothing but success,” Miller added.