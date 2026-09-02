A U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) lawsuit challenging California policies that allow biological males to compete in girls’ sports has been thrown out by a federal judge.

The NY Post reports U.S. District Judge Cynthia Valenzuela, a Democrat appointee of President Biden, dismissed the DOJ’s lawsuit thus leaving the state’s controversial rules in place.

The outlet specified, “Valenzuela dismissed the case after determining that the federal government had not adequately notified California that its federal funding could be jeopardized if schools continued allowing transgender girls to compete on girls’ teams.”

The judgement leaves the central battle over girls’ sports and men who demand to participate unresolved.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the agency is “evaluating our options for appeal,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We are disappointed by the Court’s order, and remain committed to enforcing President Trump’s agenda preventing boys from playing in girls’ sports,” it said, referring to transgender girls.

The DOJ suit threatened to cut $44.3 billion in federal funding from the California Department of Education if the state did not change its policies.

In May, AB Hernandez, a boy who identifies as a girl, won a medal at the CIF State Track & Field Championships held at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School in Clovis, California, sparking controversy that underpins the ongoing legal action.

Parents held signs blasting the ruination of girls’ sports as he did with messages that included, “No boys. No bias. Just fairness,” and “Save Girl’s Sports.”

Others accused event officials of allowing boys to compete and said males winning means the events have been “stolen from our daughters” even as trans athletes voiced their support of Hernandez.

The Times report sets out two longtime critics of California’s policies for transgender students launched the legal action.

Harmeet Dhillon, a former conservative attorney in California before her elevation to head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division joined Bill Essayli, a conservative state lawmaker before his elevation to lead the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles, for the challenge.

California’s radical, left-wing Governor Gavin Newsom meanwhile has steered clear of the controversy.

As Breitbart News reported, he has refused to take any responsibility for the issue and claims he didn’t make the trans rule allowing men to compete as women and if the state legislature wanted to change it, they could.