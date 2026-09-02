Tiger Woods Changes Plea in DUI Case, Driver’s License Suspended for 5 Years

Tiger Woods entered a Florida court on Wednesday morning and changed his plea to no contest in his DUI case. The plea agreement he agreed to also resulted in a 5-year suspension of his driver’s license.

Woods had initially entered a not guilty plea to charges of driving under the influence, as well as property damage and refusing to submit to a lawful test.

The plea agreement also amends the charges against Woods. Specifically, “the prosecution amended the first charge to reckless driving, second offense, and the second charge to a careless driving citation. The judge imposed a five-year driver’s license suspension on both charges, to run concurrently,” ABC News reports.

The judge outlined the stern terms of the license suspension in the courtroom, making it clear to the 15-time major winner that there were no loopholes.

“There are no exceptions. If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would go immediately back to jail.”

Woods was arrested on March 27 in Jupiter, Florida, after trying to pass a truck in front of him. According to authorities, the golfer clipped the back of the truck, causing his SUV to roll onto its side. During questioning, officers said Woods exhibited behavior consistent with being under the influence of some substance.

A breathalyzer revealed no signs of intoxication. However, Woods declined to participate in a urine test, which would have revealed the presence of any narcotics or medicinal drugs.

In addition, hydrocodone pills were found in Woods’ pants pocket.