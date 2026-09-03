British Gym Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Teen Pupil While Watching Wimbledon

A British gym teacher is accused of having sex with a teen pupil at her home as they watched Wimbledon, a court heard Tuesday.

The Sun reports Bronwen James, 30, allegedly became “flirtatious” with the 16-year-old and began messaging him on Snapchat to meet up.

The student also alleges the accused liked him to call her “Miss” when they were alone together, according to Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) arguments made in Winchester Town Court.

The CPS claims the Wiltshire educator engaged in a “sexually charged relationship” with the youngster, declaring she “loved him” and wanted to “move away” together.

The alleged abuse unfolded while James was working as a gym teacher at Bitterne Park School in Southampton, England, the Sun reported.

Metro set out in a video interview with police, the student said that they “always used to flirt in lessons’ before they met up in her car.”

He said the following day she came up to him in class and asked him in a “flirty” manner: “Where were you last night?”

The boy alleged they progressed to having sex at her house – once carrying out sexual acts as they watched Wimbledon on television – and added: “At the time I was overwhelmed, it was great, but looking back at it, it was wrong.”

The jury was sent home by the judge midway through the opening day of the trial. The case has been adjourned until Thursday, when a new jury is set to be sworn in, the BBC reports.

James stands accused of four charges of sexual activity with the student.

She denies all charges.