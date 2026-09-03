REPORT: Dead Man Found Hanging Near Dodger Stadium During Game

Los Angelinos made a grim and unexpected discovery near Dodger Stadium during Wednesday night’s game against the Cardinals.

According to the New York Post, an unidentified man was found hanging from a bridge just off Bernard Street and Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium at around 8:48 p.m. That location is just a few hundred yards from the stadium, and the report’s timing puts it just over 90 minutes into the game, which started at 7:10 PM local time.

The matter is still under investigation, and the process of identifying the victim, as well as the notification of next of kin, is ongoing, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The Dodgers lost to the Cardinals 8-6 in extra innings.