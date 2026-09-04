REPORT: Greg Biffle’s Ex-Wife Seeking $10M from Estate After Daughter’s Death in Plane Crash

The ex-wife of late NASCAR legend Greg Biffle is seeking $10 million in damages from the fallen racer’s estate due to the death of her daughter, who perished along with six others when Biffle’s private plane crashed in North Carolina in December of last year.

According to an exclusive report from TMZ Sports, Biffle’s ex, Nicole, filed the $10 million suit on behalf of her daughter Emma Biffle. Nicole Biffle has also filed a wrongful death suit against his former husband’s estate.

Specifically, the suit seeks to prevent the estate from making any further payments until the damages sought by her and others making claims on behalf of the other crash victims have been settled.

As of now, three lawsuits seeking a total of $40 million in damages have been filed by those representing crash victims. The other two suits were filed on behalf of Dennis Dutton and his son Jack. Together, those two suits are seeking $30 million in damages.

The crash, which occurred only moments after takeoff from Statesville Airport in North Carolina, occurred on December 18, 2025.

Nicole Biffle’s suit claims that her daughter was sick on the day of the fateful crash and only accompanied her father after he became “insistent that Emma accompany him.” She further asserts that her late husband, among others, were negligent.