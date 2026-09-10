Marcellus Wiley’s Estranged Wife Gets Three-Year Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Former NFL Star

Former NFL star Marcellus Wiley’s wife has been awarded a three-year domestic violence restraining order against the one-time Buffalo Bills defensive end.

The order was handed down on Wednesday after several days of arguments in court, with a judge finally ruling that Annemarie Wiley “has met the burden of proof by a preponderance of the evidence,” according to the California Post.

The court case resulted after the ESPN broadcaster was arrested and charged with domestic battery in Florida in July.

The 51-year-old former San Diego Chargers player was arrested on July 4th and booked into the Orange County jail. He was initially listed as held without bail, Breitbart News reported at the time.

After the arrest in Florida, Annemarie, a cast member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality show, alleged in a court filing that her husband was abusive and had raped her.

“Marcellus has subjected me to a continuing and escalating pattern of physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control, and intimidation, much of which our children have witnessed,” Annemarie wrote in her filing in Los Angeles in July.

She has also filed for divorce from Wiley.

Both Annemarie and Marcellus appeared in court this week to argue their case over the long-term restraining order.

The case went Annemarie’s way and also includes the couple’s children. Marcellus will only be allowed supervised visits with his kids at least until the end of the restraining order, which is set for September of 2029.

“I’m grateful for the court’s decision and welcome the opportunity for our family to finally begin healing after an incredibly difficult and trying time,” Marcellus told the Post on Thursday. “From the beginning, my fight has been about being present in my children’s lives, loving them, supporting them, and being their father every day.

“I’m thankful I get to return to that role. Annemarie deserves the space to protect her peace, our children deserve the love and presence of both parents, and our family deserves the opportunity to move forward without conflict defining us. My hope now is simple: healing, peace, and getting our family back to a place where love leads the way.”

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