Palestinian Flag-Waving Protester at Yankee Stadium Identified

The Palestinian flag-waving protester who ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium during a game marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks has been identified as a self-described “revisionist Marxist” from Long Island.

Kelly Marcucci, 38, faces misdemeanor charges of interfering with a professional sporting event and trespassing, according to the New York Police Department, the New York Post reported.

Marcucci allegedly jumped from the stands and ran onto the field during the seventh inning of Friday’s Yankees-Mets game. The incident happened around 9:11 p.m. before security guards tackled him in center field.

Fans began chanting “USA!” as security detained him.

Hours before the stunt, Marcucci posted a lengthy Facebook rant about capitalism, Zionism, Saudi Arabia, and the September 11 attacks. He also mentioned President Donald Trump and podcast host Joe Rogan.

Marcucci posted a video from inside the stadium showing himself wearing a personalized “K. Marcucci” Yankees jersey. The front of the jersey read “No Kings,” a slogan used by anti-Trump protesters.

His social media accounts describe him as a journalist and “spiritual tactician” who graduated from Stony Brook University. His Instagram account includes conspiracy theories, posts about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and videos featuring political commentator Candace Owens.

In one post ahead of New York City’s 2025 mayoral election, Marcucci offered what he called a spiritual analysis of Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani.

“It’s not just about left vs. right. It’s not just about two candidates. It’s about what kind of energy is being installed over New York City,” Marcucci wrote in an Instagram post, according to the New York Post.

His Instagram account also links to an inactive OnlyFans profile that he said he created “as a joke.”

“Politically, I identify as a revisionist-Marxist, and the core values of this expression are very important to me,” the profile reads.

Marcucci later told the New York Post that he loves the United States and considers himself “an ally to the Jewish cause.”

The stunt drew widespread backlash online, with critics accusing Marcucci of disrespecting the victims of the September 11 attacks.