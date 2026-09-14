Rapper Macklemore Accuses NFL Owner Robert Kraft of Blacklisting Him from Ed Sheeran Tour

Rabidly left-wing rapper Macklemore is accusing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft of getting him blacklisted from Gillette Stadium and other venues over the rapper’s constant pro-Palestine and anti-Israel rants on stage.

Macklemore took to his Instagram account to claim that Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium and who is also a chief part of the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate (BSA), had warned pop star Ed Sheeran that the rapper was not welcome at his stadium after Macklemore earned a backlash for his pro-Hamas rants on stage at MetLife Stadium during Sheeran’s tour this month.

The “Thrift Shop” singer insisted that Kraft contacted the owners of the other seven stadiums where Sheeran’s show was scheduled and coordinated with them to warn Sheeran of their distaste for Macklemore’s anti-Jewish comments, TMZ reported.

The rapper is also criticizing Ed Sheeran for dropping him from the Sheeran tour. Macklemore was set to open for Sheeran for eight more shows this fall, but he has now been dropped after the backlash over his pro-Hamas comments onstage.

Macklemore is attacking Sheeran’s neutral stance on the issue, with Sheeran saying he doesn’t want to take sides, but Macklemore claiming the problems in Gaza are too important to stay neutral.

The rapper also posted to his X account, writing, “Wanting all humans to be treated equal should never be controversial.”

But this is the same rapper who has appeared on stage engaging in racial epithets and mocking Jews with antisemitic tropes by wearing a giant nose and a black beard.

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