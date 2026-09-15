Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has apologized for laughing at a viral AI meme that showed his head coach, Steve Sarkisian, slapping ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.

Manning took to Instagram to apologize for what he called his “insensitive comments.”

“In my press conference yesterday, I made an insensitive comment about an AI video. There is nothing funny about it. It’s easy to say I didn’t mean it, but I know my words and actions were hurtful to a lot of people. I do not take the lightly and am deeply sorry for that.

“I specifically want to apologize to Holly Rowe for what she has personally had to deal with because of my comments. I have a ton of respect for her and appreciate her showing me grace in the moment. I need to do better and will be more thoughtful going forward,” he wrote.

Rowe responded to Manning, thanking him for the apology and referencing a private conversation they shared.

“I appreciate our conversation about this, which will remain private. Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and kindness for one another,” Rowe said.

During a press conference on Monday, Arch Manning was asked whether he had seen any of the viral memes that saturated the internet after his team’s comeback against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night.

“I’ve seen a few AI edits and stuff, but that’s about it. I saw AI edits of Sark’s interview,” which drew many laughs from the assembled reporters.

“Have y’all seen that one? That’s a good one,” Manning said while laughing. “Of him slapping Holly Rowe? That’s hilarious.”

Those comments drew anger from several female journalists who condemned Manning and other reporters in attendance for laughing at the AI-generated slap.

“Imagine Holly Rowe’s face in that despicable AI video was your daughter’s. Your wife’s. Your sister’s. Still funny? This is gross on so many levels,” wrote Apple TV MLB sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker.

“And no, this isn’t people being ‘too sensitive’ or ‘easily offended.’ Joking about this in a room full of media members and seeing everyone laugh like this? Shame on you.”

The slapping meme followed Sarkisian’s brief post-game interaction with Rowe. Instead of taking questions, Sarkisian abruptly blew off the interview, gave the “Hook em Horns” sign, and ran off to celebrate with his teammates.

#1-ranked Texas will take on UT-San Antonio on Saturday.