NFL Betting Odds After Week 1 Reveal Serious Shake Up

Post-Week 1 NFL betting odds to win the Super Bowl have shifted significantly, except for one front-running team.

The Los Angeles Rams, preseason Super Bowl favorite on many betting sites, got off to about as bad a start as they could have. They lost to division rival 49ers in Australia and then learned they would be without prized free-agent acquisition Myles Garrett for at least four weeks. All of this while returning future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald has yet to take a snap for his old team.

However, according to bet365 odds via Vegas Insider, the Rams are still the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl, coming in at +650.

How could that be?

Well, Vegas may be thinking long-term about the Rams. Yes, they got off to a rough start. Yes, they’re in the best division in football. But they’ll get Myles Garrett back healthy. They’ll get Aaron Donald on the field at some point.

When they do, they’ll have one heck of a defense and plenty of time to make a Super Bowl run, whether that’s as division champs or as a Wild Card.

Other notable teams that showed movement based on Week 1 performances were Buffalo, which comes in second to Los Angeles at +900 after going on the road to defeat the Texans and picking apart Houston’s stellar defense.

The beginning of the Jesse Minter era in Baltimore kept the Ravens steady at +1000. The Ravens scored an impressive 41 points against the Colts, a potential playoff team, on the road. Still, a slew of penalties reminiscent of the problems that plagued the team during the Harbaugh era likely kept the flock from advancing in Super Bowl odds.

Seattle’s defeat of New England without their starting quarterback kept them in the heat of the Super Bowl chase at +1100.

The Chiefs’ thorough dismantling of the Broncos on Monday Night Football brought them up to +1200 and, conversely, Denver’s woeful defensive performance has them at +2000.

You can view the full list of odds here.